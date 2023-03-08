149,472 Shares in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 149,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.10% of GoPro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPRO. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in GoPro by 35.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 335.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 70,476 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 119.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 69,188 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 435,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 31.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $802.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,471.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,471.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $243,527.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,043 shares of company stock valued at $978,441 over the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

