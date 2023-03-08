16,114 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3,348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average of $60.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

