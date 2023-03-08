2,130 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 246.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total value of $1,770,834.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total value of $1,770,834.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,337 shares of company stock worth $9,487,094 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $222.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.69. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.83 and a 12-month high of $327.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

