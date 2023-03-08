2,227,438 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,227,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,421,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.98% of Kyndryl as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,379,000 after buying an additional 2,123,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920,997 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,864 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 5,373,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,044,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of KD stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

