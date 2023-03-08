3,710 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 148,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 266,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,938,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 65.6% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $209.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

