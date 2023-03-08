432,250 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 432,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,368,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Royalty Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 34.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 48.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 429.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 19,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $840,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,894.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RPRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

