6,227 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.62% of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCJ stock opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.80.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.