6,378 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Paper Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

IP opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

