6,594 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:THC opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $92.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.



