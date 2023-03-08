7,104 Shares in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NYSEARCA:UTWO) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NYSEARCA:UTWO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Separately, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UTWO opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

