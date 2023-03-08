9,691 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Royal Gold by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 229,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 30.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 60.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 108,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Royal Gold Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $112.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.72.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

