AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 170 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Pareto Securities lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance

ELUXY opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.