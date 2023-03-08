ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.48.

ACM Research Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACMR opened at $11.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.43. ACM Research has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $27.61.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

ACM Research Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

