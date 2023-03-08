ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.48.
ACM Research Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of ACMR opened at $11.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.43. ACM Research has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $27.61.
Institutional Trading of ACM Research
ACM Research Company Profile
ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACM Research (ACMR)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.