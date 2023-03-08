Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after buying an additional 1,317,161 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,661,000 after buying an additional 1,861,500 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.5 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.