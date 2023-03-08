Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the January 31st total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days. Currently, 16.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Stephens upped their target price on Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,203,528 shares of company stock valued at $101,811,476. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

GOLF opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $54.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

