Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $133.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.25 and its 200-day moving average is $159.73. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.50 and a 52-week high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

