Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Short Interest Update

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEOXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €125.00 ($132.98) to €134.00 ($142.55) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($121.28) to €120.00 ($127.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $141.47 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a fifty-two week low of $122.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.30.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

