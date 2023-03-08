AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-$1.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -285.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.46. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $114.11.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AeroVironment by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

