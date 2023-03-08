AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Short Interest Up 5.5% in February

AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,966,800 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 2,811,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 285.3 days.
AFC Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AFGYF opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. AFC Energy has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of AFC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AFC Energy (AFGYF)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.