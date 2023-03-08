Agilent Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on A. KeyCorp increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

NYSE A opened at $140.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.64 and its 200 day moving average is $142.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $40,261,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 630,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

