Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $79,086.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,902.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Agiliti by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Agiliti by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Agiliti by 27.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agiliti by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,334,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Agiliti during the first quarter valued at $269,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of AGTI opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

