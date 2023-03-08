Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle Stock Down 3.1 %

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

NYSE:ALB opened at $248.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $170.01 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

