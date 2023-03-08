Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $248.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.01 and a 200-day moving average of $265.52.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

