Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

ALDX opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.83. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 203,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

