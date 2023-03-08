Alessandrea C. Quane Sells 12,473 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,868.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

