Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $620,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,277 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $591,802,000 after purchasing an additional 137,872 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,743,000 after buying an additional 69,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,470,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology Price Performance

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $334.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.70. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $461.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

