Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) vs. Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Critical Comparison

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) and Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and Woolworths Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A $1.55 30.66 Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A $1.96 12.76

Woolworths Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alimentation Couche-Tard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and Woolworths Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and Woolworths Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 1 4 0 2.80 Woolworths Group 2 1 0 1 2.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus price target of $68.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.00%. Woolworths Group has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.24%. Given Woolworths Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Woolworths Group is more favorable than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Alimentation Couche-Tard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Woolworths Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Alimentation Couche-Tard pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Woolworths Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Alimentation Couche-Tard pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Woolworths Group pays out 69.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Woolworths Group beats Alimentation Couche-Tard on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia. The New Zealand Food segment acquires food, liquor, and products for resale to customers in New Zealand. The Endeavour Drinks segment resells drinks to customers in Australia. The BIG W segment handles the acquisition of genrel merchandise products for resale in Australia. The Hotels segment provides leisure and hospitality services including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment and gaming in Australia. The company was founded by Percy Christmas, Stanley Edward Chatterton, Cecil Scott Waine, George William Percival Creed, and Ernest Robert Williams on December 5, 1924 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

