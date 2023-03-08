Allbirds, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Allbirds in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $60,772.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,896 shares of company stock valued at $452,220 over the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Allbirds by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

