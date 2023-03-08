Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Lowered to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BIRD. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.
Allbirds Stock Performance
Allbirds stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $389.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.90.
Insider Activity at Allbirds
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Allbirds by 651.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Allbirds by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allbirds by 1,721.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,920 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Allbirds by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,831 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Allbirds by 1,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 765,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.
About Allbirds
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allbirds (BIRD)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.