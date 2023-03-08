Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,530 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $31,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,390.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,316,709. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

