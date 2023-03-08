Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

