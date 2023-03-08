Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAUGet Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.