AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,975 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hostess Brands by 81.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 208.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after acquiring an additional 859,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 112.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after acquiring an additional 773,528 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

