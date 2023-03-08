AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 7,620 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in MP Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 227.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 502,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 13.27. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.31.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

