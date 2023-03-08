AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 85,382 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,382 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 763.2% in the second quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.9% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 219,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 21,607 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 42.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cameco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,239,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,427,000 after buying an additional 180,065 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCJ. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

