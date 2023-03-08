Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,075 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $17,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $337.23 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

