Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $228.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

