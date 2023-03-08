Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 178,664 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Amgen stock opened at $228.72 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Amgen's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

