Amplify Energy (AMPY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Amplify Energy to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amplify Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMPY opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $379.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Christopher W. Hamm acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,477.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Energy

About Amplify Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 608,739 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 316.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 410,700 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 240,779 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,666,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 217,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

