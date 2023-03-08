Amplify Energy (AMPY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Amplify Energy to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Amplify Energy Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE AMPY opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $379.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $10.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amplify Energy news, Director Christopher W. Hamm acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,477.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Amplify Energy
Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.
