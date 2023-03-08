Analysts Offer Predictions for Dorman Products, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Dorman Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $84.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.69. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $119.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 13,425.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 103.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 49.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 35.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Dorman Products news, Director James Darrell Thomas bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Darrell Thomas purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,803.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

