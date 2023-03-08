Analysts Set Expectations for agilon health, inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for agilon health in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

AGL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

agilon health Stock Up 1.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

NYSE AGL opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -95.38 and a beta of 1.09. agilon health has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in agilon health by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in agilon health by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $598,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,707.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,770 shares of company stock worth $1,317,360. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

