Analysts Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) PT at $6.36

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Viant Technology Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $273.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

Viant Technology Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 110.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 116,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Viant Technology by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110,967 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 277.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 36,828 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Viant Technology by 208.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

