Analysts Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) PT at $6.36

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.36.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Viant Technology Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $273.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology
Viant Technology Company Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viant Technology (DSP)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.