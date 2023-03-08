Analyzing AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) and Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) and Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of AeroVironment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Pono Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of AeroVironment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AeroVironment and Pono Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pono Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

AeroVironment presently has a consensus price target of $104.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.94%. Given AeroVironment’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Pono Capital.

This table compares AeroVironment and Pono Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $445.73 million 5.15 -$4.19 million ($0.32) -285.24 Pono Capital N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A

Pono Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AeroVironment.

Volatility & Risk

AeroVironment has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pono Capital has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AeroVironment and Pono Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment -1.76% 2.17% 1.45% Pono Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AeroVironment beats Pono Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About Pono Capital

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

