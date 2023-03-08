Andrea Biffi Acquires 293,077 Shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Stock

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) Director Andrea Biffi purchased 293,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $208,084.67. Following the purchase, the director now owns 492,815 shares in the company, valued at $349,898.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Asensus Surgical Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Asensus Surgical stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $165.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Asensus Surgical from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.
Asensus Surgical Company Profile
Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.
