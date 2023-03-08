Andrea Biffi Acquires 293,077 Shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Stock

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) Director Andrea Biffi purchased 293,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $208,084.67. Following the purchase, the director now owns 492,815 shares in the company, valued at $349,898.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Asensus Surgical Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Asensus Surgical stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $165.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Asensus Surgical from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 3,552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,040,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,431,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 575,904 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 565,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 240,648 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the period. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

