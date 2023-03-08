AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. decreased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,836 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,974 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 183,074 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AU. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

