Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 861,466 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLY. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.50%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 70.68%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.