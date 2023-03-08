Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $199.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.94.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $151.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.