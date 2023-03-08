AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 58.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 141.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

NYSE:ATR opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

