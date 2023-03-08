Aqua Metals (AQMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Aqua Metals to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aqua Metals Stock Performance

Aqua Metals stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.24. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67.

Insider Activity

In other Aqua Metals news, Director David Kanen bought 150,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $110,226.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,748.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Edward J. Smith acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,095 shares in the company, valued at $110,780.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Kanen acquired 150,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $110,226.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,683 shares in the company, valued at $237,748.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 534,245 shares of company stock worth $375,334. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aqua Metals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Aqua Metals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 384,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aqua Metals by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Aqua Metals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Aqua Metals by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 76,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 54,629 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Aqua Metals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

