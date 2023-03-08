Aqua Metals (AQMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Aqua Metals to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aqua Metals Stock Performance
Aqua Metals stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.24. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67.
Insider Activity
In other Aqua Metals news, Director David Kanen bought 150,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $110,226.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,748.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Edward J. Smith acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,095 shares in the company, valued at $110,780.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Kanen acquired 150,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $110,226.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,683 shares in the company, valued at $237,748.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 534,245 shares of company stock worth $375,334. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aqua Metals
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Aqua Metals Company Profile
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aqua Metals (AQMS)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.