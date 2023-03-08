Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,811 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of Aramark worth $79,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Insider Transactions at Aramark

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.