Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 5th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arbutus Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 1.7 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 14.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.