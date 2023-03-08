Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 5th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arbutus Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $476.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 14.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

